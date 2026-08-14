Romania’s largest-ever Loto 6/49 jackpot won in Oradea, worth over EUR 10 mln

The Romanian Lottery announced on Thursday, August 14, that the largest prize in the history of the Loto 6/49 game, worth more than EUR 10 million, has been won.

The lucky ticket was played in Oradea and cost RON 8.50 (EUR 1.6), according to the official press release.

This is the second first-category win obtained this year in Loto 6/49. The last time the first-category prize in Loto 6/49 was won was back in February and was worth RON 22.9 million (EUR 4.36 million).

According to the regulation regarding the organization and administration of traditional lottery-type games, the winner has 90 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

Six second-category prizes were won during the same draw, worth RON 67,710 (EUR 12,900) each. The lucky tickets were played at agencies in Arad and Brașov, on bilete.loto.ro, and on joaca.loto.ro, the Romanian Lottery specified.

“At the NOROC draw, the second-category prize worth RON 231,891 was won. The lucky ticket was played at an agency in Râmnicu Sărat,” according to the same statement.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Octav Ganea)