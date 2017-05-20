Romania’s Halep reaches second WTA final in a week

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep will play the WTA final in Rome this weekend after defeating Dutch Kiki Bartens on Saturday, 7-5, 6-1.

In a match that lasted less than an hour and a half, Halep dominated the game and managed to move to the second consecutive WTA final. Last week, she won the title in Madrid.

Halep, number 4 WTA, will cash in some EUR 230,000 and 585 WTA points for reaching the final.

She will play against the winner of the match between Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain, 7 WTA) and Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 11 WTA), scheduled for today (Saturday, May 20), at 6 PM. The women’s final will start on Sunday, May 21 at 1.30 PM in Rome.

It will be Halep’s 24th final in her career. The Romanian holds 15 titles so far.

