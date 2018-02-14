Romania’s economy grows faster than China’s

Romania recorded a record 7% economic growth in 2017, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, February 14.

The growth rate, which was higher even than China’s 6.9% economic growth in 2017, surpasses even the most optimistic scenarios.

Romania’s Prognosis Commission has the highest growth estimation for 2017, namely 6.1%.

In the fourth quarter, the local economy grew by 7% (in seasonally adjusted terms) compared to the same quarter of 2016, according to INS. Compared to the previous quarter, the growth rate was 0.6%.

IMF: Romania’s economy sees increased overheating risk

World Bank: Romania’s economy to grow above potential this year

Romania’s economy accelerates by 8.8% in the third quarter

[email protected]