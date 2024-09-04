Romanians may be allowed to produce more brandy at home

The amount of alcohol produced in Romanian households and exempt from alcohol excise duty could be increased from the current limit of 50 litres to 150 litres annually, according to a draft bill consulted by Profit.ro.

The fiscal code currently exempts from paying excise duties the fruit alcohol produced in a household for its own non-commercial purposes, up to a limit of 50 litres per year.

"The measure is beneficial for maintaining and protecting the production of some traditional varieties of fruit alcohol (local brands of brandy, palinka, etc.), but the limit of 50 litres per year provided by the legislator for a household (consumed by a natural person, by members of her family or by guests) has been shown to be much too low, being an annual ceiling compared to a large number of consumers (family and guests)," according to the note attached to the draft bill.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)