Society

Romanians may be allowed to produce more brandy at home

04 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The amount of alcohol produced in Romanian households and exempt from alcohol excise duty could be increased from the current limit of 50 litres to 150 litres annually, according to a draft bill consulted by Profit.ro.

The fiscal code currently exempts from paying excise duties the fruit alcohol produced in a household for its own non-commercial purposes, up to a limit of 50 litres per year.

"The measure is beneficial for maintaining and protecting the production of some traditional varieties of fruit alcohol (local brands of brandy, palinka, etc.), but the limit of 50 litres per year provided by the legislator for a household (consumed by a natural person, by members of her family or by guests) has been shown to be much too low, being an annual ceiling compared to a large number of consumers (family and guests)," according to the note attached to the draft bill.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Romanians may be allowed to produce more brandy at home

04 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The amount of alcohol produced in Romanian households and exempt from alcohol excise duty could be increased from the current limit of 50 litres to 150 litres annually, according to a draft bill consulted by Profit.ro.

The fiscal code currently exempts from paying excise duties the fruit alcohol produced in a household for its own non-commercial purposes, up to a limit of 50 litres per year.

"The measure is beneficial for maintaining and protecting the production of some traditional varieties of fruit alcohol (local brands of brandy, palinka, etc.), but the limit of 50 litres per year provided by the legislator for a household (consumed by a natural person, by members of her family or by guests) has been shown to be much too low, being an annual ceiling compared to a large number of consumers (family and guests)," according to the note attached to the draft bill.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 September 2024
Healthcare
NGO extends partnership with Bucharest’s Marie Curie Hospital for new building, pediatric campus
04 September 2024
Politics
Ukrainian president thanks Romania for Patriot donation
04 September 2024
Politics
Minister: Hungary will do everything possible to ensure Romania joins Schengen by end of 2024
04 September 2024
Politics
Mircea Geoană officially steps down from NATO seat to run for Romania's presidency
04 September 2024
Energy
Joint venture set up in Bucharest to bring Azeri green energy to Europe
03 September 2024
Transport
State-owned Romanian carrier Tarom to receive EUR 12 mln aid for overdue debts
03 September 2024
Macro
Romania drafts fiscal amnesty bill to address rising budget deficit
03 September 2024
Culture
Romania selects ‘Three kilometers to the end of the world’ as 2025 Oscar entry