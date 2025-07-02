Over 100,000 Romanians switched electricity providers in June ahead of price cap removal

More than 108,000 Romanian households changed their electricity providers in June, just before the country returned to a liberalized energy market, according to George Niculescu, president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

“Today, after more than three and a half years, we return to a free electricity market - a market for the consumer! Over 234,000 consumers have changed their electricity provider, with 108,000 doing so just in June. Romanians value their money and have learned to pay close attention to market offers," Niculescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The majority of customers are believed to have switched to Hidroelectrica, Romania’s largest electricity producer, which currently offers the most competitive rates for household consumers, according to Economica.net. Company officials recently stated they receive between 10,000 and 11,000 new requests each day.

At the same time, ANRE has noted a drop in prices offered by major suppliers in recent months, although some providers still maintain significantly high tariffs. These elevated prices have come under the regulator’s scrutiny.

“Some of the offers in our comparison tool have improved: prices have gone down and are more competitive. We've always encouraged competition among suppliers. ANRE will not tolerate unjustifiably high offers – anything over RON 5/kWh. Opportunistic suppliers can always choose to give up their license,” Niculescu said.

He urged consumers to take advantage of ANRE’s online comparison tool (posf.ro), evaluate available offers, and switch to the best one, emphasizing that “the power of choice lies with the consumer.”

June 30 marked the final day the government-mandated capped prices - ranging from RON 0.68 to 1.3/kWh depending on consumption - remained in effect. From July 1, consumers will pay the price set in their existing contracts or the current market offers if their contractual period has expired. Switching providers remains free of charge and can be completed in up to 21 days.

(Photo source: Methaphum Thongbun/Dreamstime.com)