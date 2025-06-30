Romanian government approves monthly energy vouchers for low-income households

The Romanian government has approved a new support mechanism for vulnerable electricity consumers aimed at helping low-income households cover their energy bills after July 1, when the electricity price cap expires. The emergency ordinance, passed on June 27 and initiated by the Ministry of Energy in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, introduces monthly energy vouchers worth RON 50, accessible through a digital process.

Energy minister Bogdan Ivan said the initiative will assist 2.1 million low-income households. The vouchers can be used exclusively to pay electricity bills.

The support mechanism will be in place from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. Eligibility is limited to single individuals earning a net monthly income of up to RON 1,940 and families with a net monthly income per member of no more than RON 1,784.

The aid is granted upon request and is valid for bills issued between June 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Once activated, the voucher system will remain valid for 12 months from the date of the last top-up.

Beneficiaries will be able to request the vouchers via a dedicated online application developed by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) or in person through their local post office or town hall, the Energy Ministry said. For those unable to use digital tools, postal and municipal staff will offer support. Paper applications submitted to these institutions will be entered into the system within three working days.

The estimated financial impact of the program is RON 1 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Filmfoto/Dreamstime.com)