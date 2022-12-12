Survey: 80% of Romanians to spend holidays at home

Romanians are set to spend the holidays at home this year rather than go on vacation. Increased utility, food, and fuel prices have left many without a holiday budget, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparator FinZoom.ro.

The average budget allocated to the winter holidays this year amounts to RON 1,090 (EUR 220), a 7% increase relative to last year.

However, almost half of the respondents say they will have less money for holiday spending this year. Most mention utility prices (40%), food prices (34.6%), and expensive fuel (17.7%) as reasons for a decreased holiday budget.

Some 82.7% of Romanians say they will spend the holidays at home with their family, and only 7.3% have plans to leave home. Almost 10% plan outings.

(Photo source: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com)