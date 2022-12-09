European Best Destinations, one of the most visited travel websites dedicated to Europe for the past 13 years, ranks Romania’s Craiova Christmas market as one of the top three best in their annual selection.

“We have installed the most beautiful light decorations in the entire city center and we have created unique houses, specially designed by the most talented artists for Craiova,” said mayor Lia Olguta Vasilescu via the Craiova City Hall’s Facebook.

The Christmas market cost the City Hall just over RON 200,000 on an area of over 100 hectares, with affordable prices for Christmas-themed foods and items such as mulled wine, small “kurtos,” and Romanian traditional “cozonac” bread, a million luminous lights, a 20-meter Christmas tree, and a 700 sqm ice skate rink.

Last year, Craiova entered the sixth position.

The ranking, which was based on over 374,000 votes from travellers, crowns Budapest’s Advent Feast at the Basilica for the fourth year in a row as the No. 1 best Christmas market. Gdansk in Poland comes in second, followed by Craiova in Romania on third place, Vienna in Austria in the fourth, and Montbeliard in France in the fifth.

“What is amazing in Craiova are the Christmas cottages, magical painted and original carved with different characters from fairy tales by the most talented artists from Romania,” the website praises Craiova, as it’s the first Romanian city to enter the honorable list’s top-three after amassing over 41,800 worldwide votes.

“The city creativity and audacity of the whole concept of Christmas Market transforms Craiova into a unique and amazing Christmas destination for everyone.”

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Craiova City Hall/Facebook)