Politics

Sixty Romanians running in London local council elections, most from populist Reform UK party

22 April 2026

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No fewer than 60 Romanians are running for councilor seats in the May 7 local council elections in London, RFI Romania reported. Most of the Romanian candidates are backed by Reform UK, the populist right-wing party led by Nigel Farage, the architect of Brexit. 

The Romanian candidates are largely clustered in the east of the British capital, with the Barking and Dagenham council ranking first. In total, there are 31 candidates in the east, 15 in the north, eight in the west, and six in the south. Of the total of 60, 36 candidates are men and 24 are women, according to RFI. 

The same source pointed to the fact that 40 of the Romanian candidates are from Reform UK, seven each from the Conservative Party and the Greens, three from the Labour Party, two from the Liberal Democrat Party, and one independent.

The London elections include 1,817 candidates in total running for 32 local councils. Romanians represent only 3.3% of candidates. 

The May 7 vote is mostly single-member plurality with one round, in constituencies with two or three candidates each. The largest number of councillors is elected in Croydon and Ealing, 70 each, while Tower Hamlets is the smallest, with 45.

London’s total population is estimated at nearly 10 million inhabitants, and the number of Romanians was, according to the 2021 census, about 200,000, although this number may now be higher.

In the previous 2022 elections, the Labour Party obtained the majority in 21 councils, the Conservative Party in five, the Liberal Democrat Party in three, while two other councils are controlled by independents. This time, pollsters expect the Greens and Reform UK to achieve better results at the expense of the unpopular governing Labour Party and the Conservative Party.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrianocz|Dreamstime.com)

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Politics

Sixty Romanians running in London local council elections, most from populist Reform UK party

22 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

No fewer than 60 Romanians are running for councilor seats in the May 7 local council elections in London, RFI Romania reported. Most of the Romanian candidates are backed by Reform UK, the populist right-wing party led by Nigel Farage, the architect of Brexit. 

The Romanian candidates are largely clustered in the east of the British capital, with the Barking and Dagenham council ranking first. In total, there are 31 candidates in the east, 15 in the north, eight in the west, and six in the south. Of the total of 60, 36 candidates are men and 24 are women, according to RFI. 

The same source pointed to the fact that 40 of the Romanian candidates are from Reform UK, seven each from the Conservative Party and the Greens, three from the Labour Party, two from the Liberal Democrat Party, and one independent.

The London elections include 1,817 candidates in total running for 32 local councils. Romanians represent only 3.3% of candidates. 

The May 7 vote is mostly single-member plurality with one round, in constituencies with two or three candidates each. The largest number of councillors is elected in Croydon and Ealing, 70 each, while Tower Hamlets is the smallest, with 45.

London’s total population is estimated at nearly 10 million inhabitants, and the number of Romanians was, according to the 2021 census, about 200,000, although this number may now be higher.

In the previous 2022 elections, the Labour Party obtained the majority in 21 councils, the Conservative Party in five, the Liberal Democrat Party in three, while two other councils are controlled by independents. This time, pollsters expect the Greens and Reform UK to achieve better results at the expense of the unpopular governing Labour Party and the Conservative Party.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrianocz|Dreamstime.com)

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