Half of Romanians returning for Easter come from UK, Germany and Italy

More than half of Romanians returning home for Easter will fly from airports in the UK, Germany, and Italy, and the average ticket price toward different arrival airports varies between EUR 85 (Timisoara) and EUR 192 ( Iasi), according to a study by Vola.ro.

Easter has always been the main occasion for Romanians studying or working outside the country to come home, and the number of people coming back has been growing each year. In 2018, there was a 30% increase in Easter flights that had a final destination in Romania, and the percentage is roughly the same in 2019, according to a Vola.ro analysis.

Out of the total Romanians who come to the country for the holidays, over 26% come from the UK, 16.9% from Italy and 12% from Germany while other important departure airports coincide with the countries with numerous Romanian diaspora: Belgium, France, and Spain (8-9%).

Bucharest is the Romanian airport with the largest number of arrivals in this period. The average price of a flight to Bucharest is EUR 163 per person.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)