2,000 Romanians who went to work abroad returned to the country this year, minister says

The Romanians working abroad started to return to the country, according to labor minister Marius Budai, who announced on Thursday, September 19, that about 2,000 Romanians have decided to come back this year. Official estimates say that 5.6 million Romanians live in the diaspora.

“The good news is that the Romanians are starting to return. Timid, at a level of 2,000 people this year. An extremely small number compared to how many Romanians are there, but it is a step,” Budai said, according to News.ro.

The minister also announced that the government is currently working on finding new measures aimed at encouraging Romanians to return to the country. Moreover, he said that he discussed with employers in the construction sector to bring workers from this area back to the country.

A survey released in August revealed that about 47% of the Romanians living abroad want to return to the country. However, in 2017, the percentage of Romanians who were willing to return was higher, at 57%. Corruption, the state of local politics and the lack of jobs were among the main reasons invoked by Romanians abroad who don’t want to return.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)