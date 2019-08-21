Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 09:24
Social
More than half of Romanians abroad would not come back
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 47% of the Romanians living abroad want to return to the country, according to the results of the largest survey among the Romanian diaspora (1,810 respondents), commissioned by the Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) association under the RePatriot project and conducted by Open-I Research.

In 2017, the percentage of Romanians who were willing to return was higher, at 57%.

The main reasons invoked by Romanians abroad who don’t want to return to the country are corruption, the state of local politics, and mind-set (of the Romanians left home), Hotnews.ro reported. Notably, many of the Romanians not willing to return (40%) indicate “the lack of workplaces” as one of the main reasons.

"Of the Romanians who do not want to return to the country (53% of the emigrated Romanians), 83% indicate corruption as a major reason while 72% indicate the current political life as a major reason. If these problems would improve, along with improvements in the health and education systems and in the bureaucratic system, they would consider repatriation," said Adina Nica, Managing Director of Open-I Research.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 09:24
Social
More than half of Romanians abroad would not come back
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 47% of the Romanians living abroad want to return to the country, according to the results of the largest survey among the Romanian diaspora (1,810 respondents), commissioned by the Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) association under the RePatriot project and conducted by Open-I Research.

In 2017, the percentage of Romanians who were willing to return was higher, at 57%.

The main reasons invoked by Romanians abroad who don’t want to return to the country are corruption, the state of local politics, and mind-set (of the Romanians left home), Hotnews.ro reported. Notably, many of the Romanians not willing to return (40%) indicate “the lack of workplaces” as one of the main reasons.

"Of the Romanians who do not want to return to the country (53% of the emigrated Romanians), 83% indicate corruption as a major reason while 72% indicate the current political life as a major reason. If these problems would improve, along with improvements in the health and education systems and in the bureaucratic system, they would consider repatriation," said Adina Nica, Managing Director of Open-I Research.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40