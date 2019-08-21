More than half of Romanians abroad would not come back

Some 47% of the Romanians living abroad want to return to the country, according to the results of the largest survey among the Romanian diaspora (1,810 respondents), commissioned by the Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) association under the RePatriot project and conducted by Open-I Research.

In 2017, the percentage of Romanians who were willing to return was higher, at 57%.

The main reasons invoked by Romanians abroad who don’t want to return to the country are corruption, the state of local politics, and mind-set (of the Romanians left home), Hotnews.ro reported. Notably, many of the Romanians not willing to return (40%) indicate “the lack of workplaces” as one of the main reasons.

"Of the Romanians who do not want to return to the country (53% of the emigrated Romanians), 83% indicate corruption as a major reason while 72% indicate the current political life as a major reason. If these problems would improve, along with improvements in the health and education systems and in the bureaucratic system, they would consider repatriation," said Adina Nica, Managing Director of Open-I Research.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)