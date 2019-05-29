Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 13:00
Social
Romanian is the most common non-British nationality in London
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian citizens have become the most common non-British residents living in London, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and quoted by RFI Romania.

The number of Romanian citizens living in the British capital surpassed that of Poles. According to ONS data for the period January 1 – December 31, 2018, there were 148,000 Romanian citizens and 147,000 Poles living in London. However, the estimated number of Romanians living in the British capital has been decreasing slightly, from 153,000 in the period July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018, RFI Romania informed.

The turnout at the European elections comes to support these figures. According to data from the Romanian Central Electoral Bureau, three polling stations in London registered the highest number of Romanian voters on May 26, when Romania organized the elections for the European Parliament. A total of 2,577 Romanians voted at the polling station in Brent, 2,402 voted in Harrow, and 2,354 managed to vote at the polling station in Barking.

Endless queues formed across Europe at the polling stations the Romanian authorities organized abroad for the European elections, including at those in London, and many Romanian voters had to spend up to 9-10 hours in line to vote. However, tens of thousands didn’t get to vote anyway, and this caused a big scandal. The Romanian foreign affairs minister apologized for the situation and said he ordered an investigation in the countries where “regrettable situations" happened. Here's an image from a polling station in London:

EU elections - Romanians waiting to vote at polling station in London
Photo source: Inquam Photos / Marius Zmarandescu

The overall number of Romanian citizens living in the UK decreased from 433,000 to 415,000. The number of Poles living in UK is much higher – 832,000.

[email protected]

(Opening photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 13:00
Social
Romanian is the most common non-British nationality in London
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian citizens have become the most common non-British residents living in London, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and quoted by RFI Romania.

The number of Romanian citizens living in the British capital surpassed that of Poles. According to ONS data for the period January 1 – December 31, 2018, there were 148,000 Romanian citizens and 147,000 Poles living in London. However, the estimated number of Romanians living in the British capital has been decreasing slightly, from 153,000 in the period July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018, RFI Romania informed.

The turnout at the European elections comes to support these figures. According to data from the Romanian Central Electoral Bureau, three polling stations in London registered the highest number of Romanian voters on May 26, when Romania organized the elections for the European Parliament. A total of 2,577 Romanians voted at the polling station in Brent, 2,402 voted in Harrow, and 2,354 managed to vote at the polling station in Barking.

Endless queues formed across Europe at the polling stations the Romanian authorities organized abroad for the European elections, including at those in London, and many Romanian voters had to spend up to 9-10 hours in line to vote. However, tens of thousands didn’t get to vote anyway, and this caused a big scandal. The Romanian foreign affairs minister apologized for the situation and said he ordered an investigation in the countries where “regrettable situations" happened. Here's an image from a polling station in London:

EU elections - Romanians waiting to vote at polling station in London
Photo source: Inquam Photos / Marius Zmarandescu

The overall number of Romanian citizens living in the UK decreased from 433,000 to 415,000. The number of Poles living in UK is much higher – 832,000.

[email protected]

(Opening photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us