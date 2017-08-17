What are the Romanians doing on the Internet?

Most Romanians are using the Internet to get on social networks, with a much lower share going online to use banking services.

Almost two-thirds (74%) of the Romanians aged between 16 and 74 who used the Internet last year went online to get on social networks, according to a research conducted by Perceptum marketing agency, cited by local Mediafax. The share is higher than the European average of 63%, placing Romania ninth in the European Union.

Conversations via Whatsapp Voice Call and video chat are also among the Romanians’ favorite activities on the Internet.

On the other hand, only eight out of 100 Romanians use Internet banking, well below the European average of nearly 60%. Sharing and e-mail services, as well as online documentation (other information than news) or tourist bookings are also little used by Romanians.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the Romanian Internet users listen to music online, similar to other Europeans, while six out of ten Romanians read news online.

Perceptum is a marketing and communication agency with clients active in areas such as pharmacy, banking, auto, technology, energy, IT, hotels, and restaurants and cafes (HoReCa).

Average Internet download speed in Romania goes up 45% in H1

Irina Marica, [email protected]