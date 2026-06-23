Report: Number of Romanians with fortunes over USD 30 mln doubled over last 5 years

Between 2021 and 2026, the number of Romanians with fortunes exceeding USD 30 million increased by approximately 93%, reaching around 749 people, according to Knight Frank’s “Wealth Report 2026.”

Overall, the population of ultra-wealthy individuals has grown by a quarter over the past five years in Europe. Their number increased from 146,525 in 2021 to 183,953 in 2026. Germany hosts the largest number of very-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Europe, with 38,215, followed by the United Kingdom (27,876) and France (21,518).

Germany also has the highest daily increase in the number of people entering the wealth club of those with more than USD 30 million in Europe.

In Switzerland, the number of ultra-wealthy individuals increased by the equivalent of 2.7 people per day. Over the past five years, their number grew by 4,968, reaching a total of 17,692.

Between 2021 and 2026, France added an average of 2.1 new members to its wealth club of people with more than USD 30 million every day. Their population increased by 3,781, reaching 21,518.

The daily increase is 1.6 in both the United Kingdom and Italy, followed by Spain with 1.5. In Turkey, the figure is 1.1.

Similarly, the daily increase is 0.9 in Poland, 0.5 in both the Czech Republic and Austria, 0.4 in Denmark and Portugal, and 0.3 in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Sweden.

The United States has by far the largest number of people with at least USD 30 million in wealth, with 251,352 such individuals in 2026. China ranks second with 121,677.

Wealth inequality in Europe remains significant. According to the latest report from the European Central Bank, published in 2023, the median net wealth of households in the euro area was EUR 123,500. However, this ranged from just EUR 2,000 for the poorest 20% of the population to EUR 1.01 million for the richest 20%.

Romania has a relatively small number of ultra-wealthy individuals compared with the major European economies, and a small increase of 0.2 ultra-wealthy individuals per day.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Badescu|Dreamstime.com)