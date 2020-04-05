Minister: Over 300,000 Romanians fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Romanian law enforcement personnel have fined over 300,000 people for breaking the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the authorities under the state of emergency.

The value of the fines has reached over RON 600 million (EUR 120 mln), interior minister Marcel Vela said at Digi24 news station on Saturday evening, May 2. He added that the money could be used in the healthcare sector and to help vulnerable people.

The interior minister said that, although the value of fines seems huge, it is still low compared to the large expenses that the Government has made to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency in the country due to COVID-19 on March 16. Immediately after that, the authorities enforced a series of restrictions, including movement restrictions for citizens. Thus, people have been allowed to leave their houses only for going to work, going shopping and for several other purposes, and were required to carry a statement with them on the purpose of the trip.

The fines for breaking the restrictions range between RON 2,000 and RON 20,000 (EUR 412-4,120), in a country where the minimum net wage is about RON 1,400 (EUR 290) per month. The authorities haven’t released any data about how many of these fines have been paid.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)