Romanians’ financial assets below USD 10,000 per capita
09 December 2019
The average wealth of an adult in Romania is USD 43,074, according to the Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania quoting Credit Suisse data.

The bulk of this amount consists of real estate assets while the average financial assets are under USD 10,000. As the vast majority of the inhabitants of the country are homeowners, the financial wealth is actually only a fraction of the USD 43,074 reported as overall wealth, namely USD 9,965, according to Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, local Adevarul reported.

"This value is lower than those recorded in other European countries, including Eastern European countries(...) In Poland, the average financial wealth is double - USD 18,574, in the Czech Republic - USD 34,555, and in Germany USD - 104,221," the report shows.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

