Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romanians think the country’s general situation keeps getting worse, survey shows

15 September 2021
Most Romanians believe that the general situation in Romania is worse than 30 years ago, according to an INSCOP Research survey. Moreover, a significant share of the population is also pessimistic about the future.

The survey, published on Facebook by INSCOP director Remus Stefureac, revealed that 63% of Romanians believe that the general situation in Romania is worse than it was 30 years ago, 23.4% think that the situation is better, and 9.3% see no change, local Agerpres reported.

When asked to say how they think the general situation will be 30 years from now, in 2050, 44.6% of respondents said it would be worse. Almost 31% believe it will be better, 11.6% don’t expect things to change, and 12.9% said they do not know or did not answer.

Commenting on the results, Remus Stefureac said: “Sociological data capture a terrible chronic pessimism of the Romanian population, as the present is perceived as being much worse than 30 years ago, and the future worse than the present.”

He also made a comparison with an INSCOP survey from 2014, according to which only 12% of Romanians believed that life would be worse in 25 years, and only 40% said that life was worse than before 1989.

The data presented by Stefureac are part of an INSCOP Research survey supported by Strategic Thinking Group and were collected by phone between September 2 and September 5. A total of 854 respondents took part in the survey.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)

30 October 2020
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
30 October 2020
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
