Romanian SaaS company Yarooms raises EUR 2 mln in first investment round

Yarooms, a SaaS company providing leading workplace experience solutions, has secured EUR 2 million in financing in its first investment round.

Founded in 2010 by Dragos Badea, Emil Muhtu, and Marcel Preda, Yarooms creates easy-to-use workplace management software solutions. The company’s services include desk booking, meeting room booking, hybrid work planning, digital signage, and visitor management.

Yarooms’ clients are spread across over 50 countries and numerous industries and include Columbia University, the British National Health Service, AAA, and others.

“To thrive in the modern world, workplaces must become more human-centric than ever. Strong collaboration culture, flexibility, and employee autonomy - it is Yarooms’ mission to help companies foster these values and bring freedom to their employees. We are agile and understand our industry very well – that’s what allowed us to innovate and create solutions that help our clients create cutting-edge employee experiences even in the hardest times, such as the Covid pandemic. As we pursue newly identified market opportunities, we are looking to accelerate growth by expanding the team and its know-how”, said Dragoș Badea, CEO and Co-founder of Yarooms.

GapMinder, a venture capital fund that invests in technology created in Romania and Central Europe, provided the bulk of Yarooms’ financing, contributing EUR 1.6 mln to the final sum raised. GapMinder is also part of the SeedBlink venture investment platform that funds European tech startups and scale-ups.

“We are confident that hybrid work is the new normal regarding the way of using the office as both employers and employees realized the advantages of this new way of working together. Yarooms is well positioned in this new market with a well-designed product, doubled by a first-mover advantage, and a fantastic team with high execution capabilities. We are happy to support Yarooms in bringing their new direction to life and shaping the future of modern workplaces around the world”, said Cosmin Ochișor, partner GapMinder.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yarooms)