Romanian citizen identified among victims of Greece train crash, Foreign Ministry says

A Romanian citizen has been identified among the people who died following the deadly train collision in Greece last week, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said. The person had previously been reported as missing.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the competent Greek authorities have notified the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki that a Romanian citizen has been identified among the persons who died following the railway accident on the night of February 28 to March 1 of this year,” reads the official statement.

The Romanian authorities informed the victim’s family and gave them information about the procedure to repatriate the body.

The deadly collision between two trains killed at least 57 people, according to CNN. The incident sparked protests in Greece, primarily targeted at the safety standards on the Greek railway network.

