Over 500 Romanian doctors and nurses volunteered to assist victims of the earthquake in Turkey

Over 500 Romanian doctors and nurses have so far volunteered to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey, according to minister of health Alexandru Rafila. Teams have already been organized in anticipation of deployment, but medical aid can only be provided if Turkish authorities request it.

Rafila emphasized the immediate and impressive show of solidarity of the medical community in Romania, with over 250 volunteers registering on the first day. He said that the Ministry of Health worked with national health insurer CNA to promote the fact that medical personnel who wish to help can register as volunteers, and that blood donations are needed and very important.

The Ministry also reached out to Turkish and Romanian authorities and pharmaceutical manufacturers, with the latter providing significant amounts of drugs to be delivered to those in need in Turkey and Syria.

"We cannot send medical teams except at the request of the Turkish authorities, which has not yet been transmitted, but it is good to be able to mobilize and show our solidarity. Medical teams consisting of surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses can be sent there if needed. […] Any travel, however, should be done within the European mechanism only at the request of the Turkish authorities. There is also the issue of the safety of the personnel during these trips. If there are requests in this regard, we will fulfill them," the minister told News.ro.

Doctors from all over the country and from all specialties have volunteered, but resident doctors are not on the list. Doctors and nurses will likely be able to go and help their colleagues in hospitals in Turkey after the humanitarian and health situation has stabilized, says Alexandru Rafila.

"They are from all over the country, doctors from various surgical and medical specialties, nurses. We were unable to enroll resident doctors, even though there was a great desire among them to participate in this volunteer action. When I went to the Turkish embassy and signed the condolence book, as many colleagues from the Romanian government or state structures did, the Turkish ambassador to Romania personally thanked me for the willingness of colleagues in the health system to help the victims in Turkey," the minister explained.

Emergency hospitals in the country have been inventoried in order to establish the number of beds available for patients with multiple injuries from Turkey. There are a few dozen places available in the capital, according to the minister.

"We are at the disposal of those in Turkey if they request us. In Bucharest, at the main emergency hospitals, there are several tens of places available for this kind of patients," Rafila said.

"Mobilization at the level of EU member states was extremely strong, and Israel and the United States have also sent teams there this shows that in crisis situations solidarity prevails, and victims, including those in Syria, must also benefit from humanitarian aid,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Sanatatii)