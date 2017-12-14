Number of Romanian tourists visiting Canada to increase by 30%

The number of Romanian tourists who will go on holiday in Canada will increase by 30% next year after the removal of visas for Romanians, representatives of the tour operator Christian Tour estimate.

The company has started a campaign with the Romanian American Business Council (RABC) for supporting the Visa Waiver program that allows citizens in certain countries to travel to the US for business or holiday for up to 90 days without a visa.

“We now have an information campaign, lobbying for visa issuance. We hope that Romania will be able to enter the Visa Waiver Program in 2018,” Christian Tour general manager Marius Pandel said.

Christian Tour will launch three packages for trips to the US in January. The price reaches up to EUR 10,000 for a family for a two or three-week vacation.

“Romanians are well-seen in America. The reaction is different from that of other European states,” Pandel added.

Canada lifts visas for Romanians on their National Day

