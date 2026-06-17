Half of Romanian teenagers say they spend too much time in front of screens

Almost half of teenagers in Romania consider that they spend too many hours in front of screens, and more than a third say that social media use is excessive, according to data from a new Eurobarometer study on the impact of excessive screen use and social media on young people’s mental health, published on Tuesday, June 16.

According to the study, 44% of Romanian teenagers aged 13 to 18 say they spend too much time in front of screens, and 38% have the same perception regarding social media use. Across the EU, 41% of teenagers say they spend too much time in front of screens, and 39% consider the time spent on social media excessive.

Regarding the impact of social media on young people’s lives, 28% of respondents consider it positive, 34% describe it as negative, and 37% say the effects are neutral. When referring to their own well-being, 41% of teenagers say that social media has a positive impact on their mental health, while 21% say the effects are negative.

The survey also revealed a series of issues that teenagers have faced in the last month. One third of respondents (33%) reported eye strain, and the same percentage said they had a less healthy diet than usual.

At the same time, 31% felt tired or overwhelmed, 31% had sleep problems, 28% experienced difficulties concentrating, 27% had headaches, and a quarter of young people (25%) said they did not have enough time for hobbies and other recreational activities.

The content that teenagers encountered also presented risks. In the last three months, 44% of Romanian teenagers saw AI-generated content that they found difficult to identify. In addition, 39% saw false or misleading information, and another 39% were exposed to gambling promotions on social media. Almost one third (32%) noticed the promotion of unhealthy products, such as alcohol or foods high in sugar and fat.

At the same time, one in four teenagers (25%) said they have faced cyberbullying or witnessed such situations, and 23% were exposed to unwanted violent content or to pressure regarding how they should look or the products they should buy.

To protect their mental health when using social media, Romanian teenagers said they limited their time spent online (34%), took breaks from social platforms (33%), or closed and deleted certain apps (33%). Three out of ten said they talked to a parent, teacher, or other adult about their online experiences and limited phone notifications.

When asked which measures would be most effective for improving young people’s mental health in the digital environment, respondents mainly pointed to more education in schools (51%), better enforcement of existing rules by social media platforms (47%), and the introduction of additional limits or restrictions (46%). Also, 44% consider awareness campaigns for young people useful, and 40% call for better access to mental health services.

The Flash Eurobarometer 579 survey was conducted between March 30 and April 16, 2026, among teenagers aged 13 to 18 in European Union member states. Around 1,042 teenagers were interviewed in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Евгений Полишко|Dreamstime.com)