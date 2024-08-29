Romanian charged in swatting conspiracy targeting senior government officials, other victims in the US

A Romanian and a Serb have been charged in the US with being part of a years-long conspiracy to perpetrate "swatting" attacks and bomb threats against several victims, including senior government officials. Romania's Thomasz Szabo, 26, and Serbia's Nemanja Radovanovic, 21, are each charged with one count of conspiracy, 29 counts of threats and false information regarding explosives, and four counts of transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce.

According to the indictment, the two were part of a conspiracy that began in December 2020 and continued through January 2024. They obtained personal identifying information, including home addresses, for their intended victims and then carried out "swatting" attacks by falsely reporting emergencies for the purpose of provoking a police response at the victim's home, as announced by the US Attorney's Office, District of Columbia.

Romanian Thomasz Szabo allegedly organized and moderated chat groups where the conspirators communicated.

The defendants allegedly committed swatting attempts against 40 private victims and 61 official victims, including members of Congress, cabinet-level executive branch officials, senior officials of federal law enforcement agencies, and state officials.

They are also accused of having committed bomb threats against four victim businesses, four victim religious institutions, and one victim university.

US Attorney Matthew M. Graves commented: "Swatting is not a victimless prank—it endangers real people, wastes precious police resources, and inflicts significant emotional trauma. We will use every tool at our disposal to find the perpetrators and hold them accountable, no matter where they might be."

Assistant Director in Charge Sundberg said: "Today's charges demonstrate how seriously the FBI takes the crime of swatting, which can prevent law enforcement resources from getting to people who actually need them, as well as put lives in danger. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who commit this dangerous crime, no matter where they reside."

The US authorities said that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonprado/Dreamstime.com)