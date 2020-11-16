More than 3,600 Romanians study in the Netherlands, number expected to rise in the following year

More than 3,600 Romanians study in the Netherlands, according to Nuffic statistics for 2019, quoted by educational consulting firm IntegralEdu. International Business, Hospitality Management, Computer Science & Engineering, Psychology, and IT&C are among the most popular programs among Romanian students.

And, following BREXIT, increasingly more Romanian students started adding the Netherlands to their list of options.

"As an educational consultant for studies abroad, we have recently been facing an increase in applications for Dutch universities, especially in the context of BREXIT. At this rate, we estimate that the figures for this study destination will double in the next year. At the same time, we noticed that top Dutch universities have become more interested in attracting young Romanians to various study programs," said Ana Maria Papp, Business Development Manager IntegralEdu.

The Dutch educational system has become very accessible lately, mainly due to its very advantageous loan and grant mechanisms.

"The annual tuition fee for undergraduate and master's studies is EUR 2,168, but in the current context, for undergraduate programs, the amount has been halved for the first year of study. In addition, the Dutch state offers the possibility of applying for a loan to cover the studies," Ana Maria Papp explained.

"There is also another financing option through a loan of up to EUR 500 per month for those who prove that they work at least 56 hours a month. This loan can finance both studies and living expenses. The loan can be returned in 15 to 35 years after graduation, and the interest rate is guaranteed not to exceed 4%, at present being 0%," she added.

The Dutch state also offers a grant of up to EUR 380 per month, provided that the family's annual income does not exceed EUR 45,000.

A challenge for young Romanians and parents interested in the Netherlands is to find a place to stay on their own, as the Dutch universities don't have their own accommodation buildings. Accommodation can be done through external accommodation providers, real estate agencies tolerated by the university, according to IntegralEdu. The monthly accommodation cost varies between EUR 380 and EUR 800, depending on the city the student chooses. Amsterdam is, of course, the most expensive.

Those interested in studying in the Netherlands can participate in Study in Holland Virtual Day, an online event that gives young people and parents the opportunity to talk directly with the universities they're interested in. The event will take place online on November 19, between 11:00 and 17:00, on the virtual platform Brazen.

