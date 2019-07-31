Romanian students return with gold, silver medals from International Chemistry Olympiad

The Romanian students who participated in the 51st edition of the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2019) organized in Paris won one gold and three silver medals, the Romanian Ministry of Education announced.

Mircea Raul Bodrogean, a 10th grade student at the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest, won the gold medal while Ioana Maria Popa (12th grade/Iasi National College), Ana Florescu Ciobotaru (11th grade/Bucharest International School of Informatics), and Tudor Lile (10th grade/Moise Nicoara National College in Arad) won silver.

A total of 309 students from 84 countries participated in this edition of the Olympiad.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Edu.ro)