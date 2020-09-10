Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 13:57
Business

Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Plant an App, a Romanian startup that develops low-code technologies to help companies develop apps faster, aims to draw up to USD 1.07 billion through US equity crowdfunding platform Republic.co. The crowdfunding platform allows any company or individual to invest in tech startups listed on it.

Plant an App's campaign will be active until March 21, 2021, but the company aims to draw USD 500,000 in up to three months and at least USD 250,000 in the first month. The minimum investment is USD 150.

The listing on Republic.co comes after the startup managed to draw financing from 500 Startups, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world.

"After the success with 500 Startups and accelerated growth of 350% in 2020, this performance is a confirmation of our potential, because less than 1% of startups that apply on Republic.co are accepted. The acceptance process was a pitch in several stages, quite difficult, similar to an interaction with an investment fund," said Bogdan Lițescu, founder and CEO of Plant an App.

"This campaign is also special for the situation we are in: we are a Romanian company listed on an equity crowdfunding platform in the US, with a great openness to international investors. We would like to know that we are not alone, but we have not been able to identify other Romanian startups that have gone through this experience," he added.

Plant an App presents itself as the "Swiss Army Knife" of software development and one of the few low-code platforms in the world that allow the whole team in a company to get involved in the app development process. This means that both developers, as well as non-tech users, can use it.

"We are prepared from a technological point of view, and from the perspective of the technical team for a scaling of at least ten times. But to achieve this growth, we need to strongly develop the network of partners who can implement the solutions offered by Plant an App. One of the important factors for this development is the increase in the volume and number of new customers. All these steps need a mature Business Development team, specialized in Enterprise Software, which will make the main destination of the funds raised from investors," said Bogdan Lițescu.

"Now, our main target market is the United States. We are confident that we will be able to attract the necessary investments to develop these projects because low-code technology can be a real success in society and can come with considerable savings of time, human resources and money, but also with high efficiency," he added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Tags
IT & Online
Entrepreneurs
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 13:57
Business

Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Plant an App, a Romanian startup that develops low-code technologies to help companies develop apps faster, aims to draw up to USD 1.07 billion through US equity crowdfunding platform Republic.co. The crowdfunding platform allows any company or individual to invest in tech startups listed on it.

Plant an App's campaign will be active until March 21, 2021, but the company aims to draw USD 500,000 in up to three months and at least USD 250,000 in the first month. The minimum investment is USD 150.

The listing on Republic.co comes after the startup managed to draw financing from 500 Startups, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world.

"After the success with 500 Startups and accelerated growth of 350% in 2020, this performance is a confirmation of our potential, because less than 1% of startups that apply on Republic.co are accepted. The acceptance process was a pitch in several stages, quite difficult, similar to an interaction with an investment fund," said Bogdan Lițescu, founder and CEO of Plant an App.

"This campaign is also special for the situation we are in: we are a Romanian company listed on an equity crowdfunding platform in the US, with a great openness to international investors. We would like to know that we are not alone, but we have not been able to identify other Romanian startups that have gone through this experience," he added.

Plant an App presents itself as the "Swiss Army Knife" of software development and one of the few low-code platforms in the world that allow the whole team in a company to get involved in the app development process. This means that both developers, as well as non-tech users, can use it.

"We are prepared from a technological point of view, and from the perspective of the technical team for a scaling of at least ten times. But to achieve this growth, we need to strongly develop the network of partners who can implement the solutions offered by Plant an App. One of the important factors for this development is the increase in the volume and number of new customers. All these steps need a mature Business Development team, specialized in Enterprise Software, which will make the main destination of the funds raised from investors," said Bogdan Lițescu.

"Now, our main target market is the United States. We are confident that we will be able to attract the necessary investments to develop these projects because low-code technology can be a real success in society and can come with considerable savings of time, human resources and money, but also with high efficiency," he added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Tags
IT & Online
Entrepreneurs
Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year
08 October 2020
Sports
Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020
08 October 2020
Business
Romanian diet and well-being platform gets EUR 200,000 financing for international expansion
07 October 2020
Social
What’s the real incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Romania and which are the most affected regions?
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania