Four Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan

Four Romanian soldiers were injured on Saturday, April 13, while on a mission in the Kandahar province in Afghanistan.

The incident occurred at 10 AM (Romania time) when a column of armored MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle) operated by the “Sfantul Andrei” 300th Force Protection Battalion was attacked with an improvised explosive device, followed by a light infantry weapons attack carried out by insurgents, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced. The Romanian military responded according to the procedures and rejected the insurgent attack, with ground and air support from US forces.

Unfortunately, four Romanian soldiers, namely sergeant Danut Dontu and third class corporals Cosmin-Catalin Goleanu, Cristian Gabar and Ionel Cristea, were injured during the attack. They were taken to the military hospital of the Kandahar Air Base.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense said that two of them suffered leg fractures, one had a closed cranial trauma and the fourth suffered a thoracic fracture. All four of them are in stable condition.

Both the Romanian president and prime minister sent messages of support to the four soldiers.

(Photo source: Facebook / Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania)