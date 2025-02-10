Romanian soldier dead after water park accident in Sarajevo

A Romanian soldier serving in the EUFOR Multinational Battalion passed away on Sunday, February 9, following an accident at a water park in Sarajevo while off duty, according to Romania’s Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

Sergeant Major Parlac Ionuț Cosmin, 35, was a member of the 281st Fire Support Battalion in Focșani and was on his first deployment in an operational theater. According to MApN, the accident occurred while the soldier was swimming.

"The soldier, who was off duty at the time, suffered a severe injury while swimming at a water complex in Sarajevo. An ambulance arrived on-site shortly after the incident," the ministry stated. Medical personnel provided first aid and transported him urgently to the Sarajevo University Hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the soldier was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Military Prosecutor's Office in Iași, and a special commission has been established within the Battalion’s Headquarters and Services Company.

Sergeant Major Parlac Ionuț Cosmin had served in the Romanian Armed Forces since 2019. He was married and the father of two children.

EUFOR’s Operation Althea, operating on a mandate from the UN Security Council, supports the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina in maintaining a safe environment. The Multinational Battalion, EUFOR's military maneuver unit operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, comprises troops from Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Türkiye. Romania is the largest troop contributor, with over 1,000 soldiers.

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro on Facebook)