Defense

Romanian soldier dead after water park accident in Sarajevo

10 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian soldier serving in the EUFOR Multinational Battalion passed away on Sunday, February 9, following an accident at a water park in Sarajevo while off duty, according to Romania’s Ministry of National Defense (MApN). 

Sergeant Major Parlac Ionuț Cosmin, 35, was a member of the 281st Fire Support Battalion in Focșani and was on his first deployment in an operational theater. According to MApN, the accident occurred while the soldier was swimming. 

"The soldier, who was off duty at the time, suffered a severe injury while swimming at a water complex in Sarajevo. An ambulance arrived on-site shortly after the incident," the ministry stated. Medical personnel provided first aid and transported him urgently to the Sarajevo University Hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the soldier was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. 

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Military Prosecutor's Office in Iași, and a special commission has been established within the Battalion’s Headquarters and Services Company.

Sergeant Major Parlac Ionuț Cosmin had served in the Romanian Armed Forces since 2019. He was married and the father of two children. 

EUFOR’s Operation Althea, operating on a mandate from the UN Security Council, supports the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina in maintaining a safe environment. The Multinational Battalion, EUFOR's military maneuver unit operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, comprises troops from Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Türkiye. Romania is the largest troop contributor, with over 1,000 soldiers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro on Facebook)

Normal
Defense

Romanian soldier dead after water park accident in Sarajevo

10 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian soldier serving in the EUFOR Multinational Battalion passed away on Sunday, February 9, following an accident at a water park in Sarajevo while off duty, according to Romania’s Ministry of National Defense (MApN). 

Sergeant Major Parlac Ionuț Cosmin, 35, was a member of the 281st Fire Support Battalion in Focșani and was on his first deployment in an operational theater. According to MApN, the accident occurred while the soldier was swimming. 

"The soldier, who was off duty at the time, suffered a severe injury while swimming at a water complex in Sarajevo. An ambulance arrived on-site shortly after the incident," the ministry stated. Medical personnel provided first aid and transported him urgently to the Sarajevo University Hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the soldier was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. 

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Military Prosecutor's Office in Iași, and a special commission has been established within the Battalion’s Headquarters and Services Company.

Sergeant Major Parlac Ionuț Cosmin had served in the Romanian Armed Forces since 2019. He was married and the father of two children. 

EUFOR’s Operation Althea, operating on a mandate from the UN Security Council, supports the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina in maintaining a safe environment. The Multinational Battalion, EUFOR's military maneuver unit operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, comprises troops from Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Türkiye. Romania is the largest troop contributor, with over 1,000 soldiers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2025
Politics
Romanian president announces resignation to spare country from crisis, becoming "laughing stock of the world"
10 February 2025
Cinema
“I like Romanian films,” says legendary director Martin Scorsese
10 February 2025
Transport
Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova
07 February 2025
Macro
InterCapital: Credit rating downgrades for Romania underscore concerns over fiscal stability
07 February 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities
07 February 2025
Culture
Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title
07 February 2025
Business
Carrefour Romania temporarily cuts prices as regional boycott wave spreads
07 February 2025
Macro
Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026