Romanian properties bring a fifth of Immofinanz’s rent revenues

Real estate investment company Immofinanz cashed in EUR 49.8 million in rents from its 15 properties in Romania. The amount covered 21.2% of the group’s total revenues from rents.

In Romania, Immofinanz owns nine office buildings, and six retail units, with a 94.6% occupancy rate.

The fund finalized EUR 622 million worth of investments in Romania. Its local properties cover 19.6% of its total portfolio value.

Romania properties include Iride Business Park, Metroffice, S-Park, Victoria Park, Băneasa Airport Tower, as well as four Vivo! Retail centres in Cluj-Napoca, Piteşti, Constanţa and Baia Mare.

