Romanian prime minister invites reformist opposition into government coalition

Marcel Ciolacu, the Romanian prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest party in the government coalition, extended an invitation to reformist center-right party Union Save Romania (USR) to join the ruling bloc.

The coalition is currently facing a no-confidence vote initiated by the far-right opposition. USR, on the other hand, rejected joining the motion, arguing that it would cause more uncertainty and negatively impact Romania’s economic and geopolitical interests.

"I have also seen the announcement from USR that they will not vote for the motion, for a reason related to stability […] and even if they did vote for it, it would not pass. In my view, it is an act of normality, and I believe that USR should also join the government, and I will extend the invitation for them to join PSD, PNL, UDMR, and the minorities," said Marcel Ciolacu in a broadcast on România TV, according to G4Media.

The head of the executive added that if USR were to accept, there would be a structural change in the government. Moreover, Ciolacu added that in such a scenario, USR backing the coalition’s presidential candidate Crin Antonescu would be “an act of unity.”

"It would be an act of unity, and I would like all political groups, including USR, to have a single candidate. We are in a coalition that already has 50%, we have an agreement for a single candidate. If USR wants to, I am totally open to this dialogue, and I am convinced that both Kelemen Hunor and Cătălin Predoiu are open to this dialogue to have a single candidate," said Marcel Ciolacu.

In response, USR president and presumptive presidential candidate Elena Lasconi stated that she does not rule out entering the government alongside PNL, PSD, and UDMR after the presidential elections, but not with Marcel Ciolacu as prime minister.

"USR is a serious political party and wants to enter the government. I do not rule out governing with PNL, PSD, and UDMR after the presidential elections. But not with Mr. Ciolacu. [...] His statement is unserious, and he knows very well that his political capital has run out. Romania needs a serious prime minister, not someone who flies with Nordis while placing taxes on the shoulders of hardworking people," said Elena Lasconi on Facebook, referencing the prime minister's alleged association with bankrupt real estate developer Nordis.

She added that USR's decision not to vote for the motion of no confidence is not a favor to Marcel Ciolacu.

"He is just buying himself some time now because USR does not want to throw the country into chaos by toppling the government, but this is not a favor—it is a gesture of respect toward well-intentioned citizens," Elena Lasconi clarified.

(Photo source: Elena Lasconi on Facebook and Inquam Pohots | Octav Ganea)