Defense

Romanian opposition demands probe into Russia-linked contractor for NATO base

25 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) has called on defence minister Angel Tîlvăr to clarify how a company with alleged ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska was awarded a contract for the construction of NATO's largest military base in Europe at Mihail Kogălniceanu. 

The party has raised concerns over national security and urged an immediate parliamentary inquiry into the matter, G4media.ro announced.

A press investigation revealed that one of the companies involved in the NATO base project has links to Deripaska, a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is under international sanctions. According to USR, Romania's NATO allies have repeatedly warned the government about this potential security risk, and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu was reportedly informed during his visit to the United States in 2024.

USR has formally requested explanations from minister Tîlvăr, demanding answers on who approved the contract, why immediate measures were not taken when warnings were issued, and why the government failed to inform the public about the situation. The issue will also be raised during a parliamentary session.

"Romania is on the verge of war, and we are building a NATO base with a company linked to the Putin regime. This is an outrageous situation that raises serious concerns. We demand immediate answers from the minister of defence on who authorised this contract and what steps the government is taking to safeguard national security and that of our Nato allies," said Ionuț Moșteanu, leader of the USR deputies.

In addition to the NATO base controversy, the USR is also pressing for answers to allegations of corruption within the Romanian military, citing the case of three-star General Cătălin Zisu, who was reportedly found in possession of 2,000 paintings and luxury watches.

The party also questioned why Romania appears diplomatically sidelined compared to Poland, arguing that defence minister Tîlvăr's recent meeting with his Luxembourg counterpart at the Munich Security Conference underscores the country's diminished role in strategic discussions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstock/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romanian opposition demands probe into Russia-linked contractor for NATO base

25 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) has called on defence minister Angel Tîlvăr to clarify how a company with alleged ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska was awarded a contract for the construction of NATO's largest military base in Europe at Mihail Kogălniceanu. 

The party has raised concerns over national security and urged an immediate parliamentary inquiry into the matter, G4media.ro announced.

A press investigation revealed that one of the companies involved in the NATO base project has links to Deripaska, a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is under international sanctions. According to USR, Romania's NATO allies have repeatedly warned the government about this potential security risk, and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu was reportedly informed during his visit to the United States in 2024.

USR has formally requested explanations from minister Tîlvăr, demanding answers on who approved the contract, why immediate measures were not taken when warnings were issued, and why the government failed to inform the public about the situation. The issue will also be raised during a parliamentary session.

"Romania is on the verge of war, and we are building a NATO base with a company linked to the Putin regime. This is an outrageous situation that raises serious concerns. We demand immediate answers from the minister of defence on who authorised this contract and what steps the government is taking to safeguard national security and that of our Nato allies," said Ionuț Moșteanu, leader of the USR deputies.

In addition to the NATO base controversy, the USR is also pressing for answers to allegations of corruption within the Romanian military, citing the case of three-star General Cătălin Zisu, who was reportedly found in possession of 2,000 paintings and luxury watches.

The party also questioned why Romania appears diplomatically sidelined compared to Poland, arguing that defence minister Tîlvăr's recent meeting with his Luxembourg counterpart at the Munich Security Conference underscores the country's diminished role in strategic discussions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstock/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 February 2025
Culture
Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu’s Solenoid longlisted for International Booker Prize 2025
25 February 2025
Politics
Romanian governing coalition reportedly agrees to dismiss Electoral Authority head Toni Greblă
25 February 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right opposition files no-confidence motion against government
25 February 2025
Transport
Tarom cancels Bucharest-Athens flight this Friday due to Greek air traffic controllers' strike
25 February 2025
Society
Two new dinosaur species discovered in Romania’s Hațeg Basin
25 February 2025
Energy
Danish Eurowind completes installation of Romania's largest wind turbines
24 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president calls parties to consultations ahead of EU summit on Ukraine, security
24 February 2025
Politics
Update - Three years of war: Romania reaffirms full commitment to Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty, interim president says