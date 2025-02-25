Romanian opposition demands probe into Russia-linked contractor for NATO base

Romania's opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) has called on defence minister Angel Tîlvăr to clarify how a company with alleged ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska was awarded a contract for the construction of NATO's largest military base in Europe at Mihail Kogălniceanu.

The party has raised concerns over national security and urged an immediate parliamentary inquiry into the matter, G4media.ro announced.

A press investigation revealed that one of the companies involved in the NATO base project has links to Deripaska, a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is under international sanctions. According to USR, Romania's NATO allies have repeatedly warned the government about this potential security risk, and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu was reportedly informed during his visit to the United States in 2024.

USR has formally requested explanations from minister Tîlvăr, demanding answers on who approved the contract, why immediate measures were not taken when warnings were issued, and why the government failed to inform the public about the situation. The issue will also be raised during a parliamentary session.

"Romania is on the verge of war, and we are building a NATO base with a company linked to the Putin regime. This is an outrageous situation that raises serious concerns. We demand immediate answers from the minister of defence on who authorised this contract and what steps the government is taking to safeguard national security and that of our Nato allies," said Ionuț Moșteanu, leader of the USR deputies.

In addition to the NATO base controversy, the USR is also pressing for answers to allegations of corruption within the Romanian military, citing the case of three-star General Cătălin Zisu, who was reportedly found in possession of 2,000 paintings and luxury watches.

The party also questioned why Romania appears diplomatically sidelined compared to Poland, arguing that defence minister Tîlvăr's recent meeting with his Luxembourg counterpart at the Munich Security Conference underscores the country's diminished role in strategic discussions.

