Romanian president says technocratic PM not a suitable solution amid talks on new government

President Nicușor Dan said on Thursday, May 29, that appointing a technocratic prime minister would not be a suitable solution, arguing that such a figure would lack authority over political leaders. During a statement on the country’s economic and political situation, Dan emphasized that Romania needs a political government ready to work for the next three and a half years, led by a premier with strong backing from the political class.

“For the moment, discussions are ongoing. I’m not ruling anything out, but I don’t believe it’s the right option, because a technocratic prime minister lacks authority in front of politicians. Right now, we’re talking about the economic measures plan. In parallel, discussions on the other chapters will begin, and only afterward will we talk about the people who will be part of the government,” Nicușor Dan said, as quoted by Euronews Romania.

Following informal consultations on Wednesday with parliamentary parties and political groups, president Dan said there is consensus on the need for budgetary cuts, including reductions in public spending.

“Each party understood the need for spending cuts, and we agreed that two representatives from each party would begin work today in a commission focused on cutting expenditures,” he explained. “The question is who takes political responsibility for the cuts. My impression is that the parties understood the urgency and are truly willing to move forward.”

The Presidential Administration announced that, at Nicușor Dan’s initiative, a public spending reduction plan will be developed in parallel with government formation talks. This plan is expected to be adopted and implemented by the next cabinet.

A technical working group, including members from Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), USR, Hungarian representatives UDMR, and minority representatives, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)