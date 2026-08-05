Romanian president signs laws tied to key Resilience Facility milestones, SAFE agreement ratification

Romanian president Nicușor Dan announced on Tuesday evening, August 4, that he signed into law a series of measures needed to meet critical milestones under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR), as well as the ratification of the SAFE agreement. He said the legislation helps secure Romania's access to major European funding for investment and modernization.

“I signed this evening a series of laws necessary to meet the critical PNRR milestones, as well as the ratification of the SAFE agreement, legislative acts related to the state's ability to honor its commitments and take advantage of development opportunities," Dan said in a Facebook post.

“Romania's access to major European funds for modernization and investment thus remains guaranteed," he added.

According to the president, PNRR funding supports investments in areas including new hospitals, modernized schools, and highways, alongside reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the state.

Among the measures promulgated are provisions related to the Administrative Code and a project allowing employees of the tax authority ANAF and Customs who exceed collection targets or uncover major fraud to receive bonuses.

President Dan also highlighted the new Urban Planning Code, which he said incorporates the results of the Bucharest referendum he initiated in 2024.

“It is a very good signal because democracy does not mean only organizing a referendum, but also transforming the citizens' will into legislative decisions," the president said.

Nicușor Dan further described the legislation recently passed by Parliament and promulgated by him as an example of political cooperation focused on priority objectives rather than disputes.

“In this way, rating agencies' confidence in Romania is maintained, which also encourages investors to maintain their interest in our country," he said.

However, the president separately addressed ongoing parliamentary discussions over changes to Romania's decarbonization legislation, warning that the country needs to balance energy security with its European commitments and economic stability.

“The national interest means both energy security and compliance with Romania's commitments, as well as protecting the country's economic and financial stability," he said.

Moreover, Dan warned that he could ask Parliament to reconsider the legislation if the final version risks affecting Romania's ability to access the remaining PNRR funds.

“If the Parliament adopts the law in the form resulting from the committee proceedings, I will analyze it with the utmost responsibility and use all my constitutional powers, including requesting reconsideration, so that Romania can submit the remaining payment requests and does not lose billions of euros from the PNRR," he stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)