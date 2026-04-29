Romanian president meets with Austrian chancellor during Three Seas Initiative Summit

President Nicușor Dan had a bilateral meeting with the Austrian chancellor, Christian Stocker, on Tuesday, April 28, during the Three Seas Initiative Summit, currently ongoing in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The two leaders talked about strengthening the economic partnership and cooperation in the energy sector.

During the discussions, the head of state emphasized the importance of the economic relationship between Romania and Austria, stating that it remains one of the most important in the region.

“Austria is the second largest investor in the Romanian economy, and our cooperation continues to develop. We addressed key topics, such as bilateral cooperation, to strengthen ties between our countries, as well as energy challenges, because it is important to find common solutions to global crises,” Nicușor Dan conveyed in a Facebook message.

The talks also concerned energy, especially as the EU market is marked by volatility and pressure as a result of the conflict in Iran.

The Three Seas Initiative is a regional cooperation platform that brings together EU member states located between the Baltic Sea, the Adriatic Sea, and the Black Sea, aiming at the development of infrastructure, energy security, and economic connectivity.

The same day, Nicușor Dan stated during the Summit that Romania “has recorded important steps for the development of its economy and for strengthening regional cooperation,” announcing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Company Maritime Ports Administration Constanța and the Port of Rijeka Authority.

The signing contributes to strengthening regional connectivity and reinforcing the role of the Port of Constanța as a strategic hub at the Black Sea, facilitating its integration into European transport corridors and access to international markets, according to the Presidential Administration.

Also signed was Romania’s accession to the 3SI Infrastructure Fund. The initiative aims to mobilize at least EUR 2 billion for infrastructure projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The proposed structure foresees an initial capital of at least EUR 500 million from public sources, equally divided between contributions from participating states (EUR 250 million) and those of the EIF (EUR 250 million). Romania will have a contribution of up to EUR 50 million, and the fund will finance projects in areas such as energy, transport, digital connectivity, and social infrastructure.

On Wednesday, April 29, the head of state participated in the Business Forum held as part of the event, which will also be attended by the Romanian finance minister, Alexandru Nazare. According to the Presidential Administration, Dan was part of the Leaders’ Panel of the Initiative’s Business Forum, alongside representatives of the financial and business environment from the region, as well as from the US, Japan, South Korea, and Canada.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)