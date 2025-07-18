Romanian officials criticise EU's 2028–2034 budget draft over farm and regional funding

Romanian officials have sharply criticised the European Commission's first draft proposal for the European Union's 2028–2034 multiannual financial framework, expressing concerns over plans to merge structural funds with agricultural subsidies under a performance-based disbursement model.

Member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu and Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu both rejected the proposal, warning that it would reduce financial predictability for Romania and harm less developed regions.

The draft framework includes provisions that could tie subsidy payments to milestones and targets, similar to the Recovery and Resilience Facility mechanism introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, it is not a good budget. It is not a good budget for Romania, it is not a good budget for the future of Europe," said Negrescu, as quoted by Hotnews.ro on July 17.

He argued that the proposed merging of cohesion and agricultural funds "leads to a lack of predictability in the way these resources would be distributed and, in fact, a decrease in the amounts that will be allocated to the less developed areas of Europe."

Minister Barbu voiced similar concerns, stating that he opposed the European Commission's approach during a recent meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council (Agrifish).

"I reject what the European Commission proposed," Barbu said, Economica.net reported. "I supported in the Council of Ministers that the common agricultural policy should remain separate from the cohesion funds."

Barbu outlined three major points of contention: the capping of per-hectare subsidies, the merging of agriculture and structural funds, and the proposed increase in national co-financing requirements from 15% to 30%. These changes, he warned, would place a heavier financial burden on farmers and reduce funding stability.

Kata Tutto, President of the European Committee of the Regions, also criticised the draft, accusing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of misunderstanding Cohesion Policy. Speaking to the EFE agency, cited by Economica.net, Tutto warned that the budget "encourages 'Hunger Games' between local authorities and farmers."

The EUR 2 trillion draft framework is still in its early stages and subject to negotiation among member states and EU institutions.

