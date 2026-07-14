Two Romanian mountaineers fall to their deaths in Italy

Two Romanian mountaineers lost their lives in Italy after falling into a crevasse approximately 20 meters deep.

The two died while climbing the Gran Paradiso massif, mountain rescue teams from the Valle d’Aosta region announced on Monday, July 13, as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

The search operation for the two began on Thursday, July 9, when they left the Victor Emmanuel II Refuge to climb the mountain and could no longer be contacted. The Italian authorities were alerted by the son of one of the mountaineers after he was unable to reach them.

According to the rescuers, several helicopter overflights were carried out in the following days over the area where the mountaineers were believed to be, but without success.

The bodies were found at an altitude of approximately 3,700 meters, on the descent route from Gran Paradiso.

A similar tragedy occurred in Romania's Bucegi Mountains this past weekend, when four mountaineers fell approximately 10 meters in the Valea Albă area near Bușteni. One of the victims, a woman, died. The other three people were rescued by two SMURD helicopters and were conscious before being transported to the hospital for medical treatment, according to Digi24.

According to the authorities, the four mountaineers fell after a rope broke. Romanian Police opened a criminal investigation for involuntary manslaughter and negligent bodily injury following the mountain accident.

"Public Mountain Rescue Service teams, as well as SMURD helicopters, urgently intervened at the scene to carry out the rescue operations. Preliminary checks showed that the group consisted of four people aged between 27 and 51. As a result of the incident, unfortunately, a 36-year-old woman was found dead at the scene," the authorities stated.

According to Digi24, the four people, one woman and three men, were climbing in the presence of an instructor.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wessel Cirkel|Dreamstime.com)