Justice

European Prosecutor’s Office says Romanian mayor caught red-handed while receiving bribe

21 May 2026

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The mayor of Buduslău, Bihor county, has been charged with passive corruption after being caught red-handed while receiving part of a bribe linked to an EU-funded agricultural infrastructure contract, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced. The investigation concerns a project financed through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

According to prosecutors from the EPPO, the mayor allegedly requested a bribe equal to 5% of the value of a public contract worth around EUR 770,000 (RON 4 million) for agricultural road modernization works.

Investigators said the mayor, who also acted as the local authority’s financial officer, allegedly asked a company representative for approximately EUR 38,500 (RON 200,000) in exchange for ensuring the smooth implementation of the contract and accelerating payments related to the EU-funded project. He is suspected of having received the money in several installments, including around EUR 28,800 (RON 150,000) on May 19, when he was allegedly caught in the act.

“The mayor has now been charged with passive corruption. He has been placed under judicial control for 60 days, which includes a ban on leaving the country and a prohibition on exercising his duties as mayor during that period,” the EPPO announced.

The investigation is being carried out with support from Romanian police and anti-organized crime units, including the Timișoara Special Operations Brigade and the Timișoara Brigade for Combating Organized Crime.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office noted that all individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty by Romanian courts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eppo.europa.eu)

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Justice

European Prosecutor’s Office says Romanian mayor caught red-handed while receiving bribe

21 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mayor of Buduslău, Bihor county, has been charged with passive corruption after being caught red-handed while receiving part of a bribe linked to an EU-funded agricultural infrastructure contract, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced. The investigation concerns a project financed through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

According to prosecutors from the EPPO, the mayor allegedly requested a bribe equal to 5% of the value of a public contract worth around EUR 770,000 (RON 4 million) for agricultural road modernization works.

Investigators said the mayor, who also acted as the local authority’s financial officer, allegedly asked a company representative for approximately EUR 38,500 (RON 200,000) in exchange for ensuring the smooth implementation of the contract and accelerating payments related to the EU-funded project. He is suspected of having received the money in several installments, including around EUR 28,800 (RON 150,000) on May 19, when he was allegedly caught in the act.

“The mayor has now been charged with passive corruption. He has been placed under judicial control for 60 days, which includes a ban on leaving the country and a prohibition on exercising his duties as mayor during that period,” the EPPO announced.

The investigation is being carried out with support from Romanian police and anti-organized crime units, including the Timișoara Special Operations Brigade and the Timișoara Brigade for Combating Organized Crime.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office noted that all individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty by Romanian courts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eppo.europa.eu)

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