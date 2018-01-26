Romanian to manage Trump’s hotel in Chicago

Trump Hotels, the hotel company built by US president Donald Trump, has appointed Romanian Gabriel Constantin as general manager of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

The property includes 339 guest rooms and a residential tower with 489 luxury apartments. It has 92 floors and was opened in 2008.

Prior to joining Trump Hotel Chicago, Constantin served as the manager for Trump Hotels’ Old Post Office in Washington. He was recruited to join Trump Hotels, in 2003, to oversee the food and beverage operation for the group’s Doral property, which underwent a USD 250 million transformation into a luxury resort with 700 rooms, 100,000 square feet of event space and a USD 30 million food and beverage budget.

Constantin started in the hospitality industry at a young age, working with his family’s business in Bucharest, Romania. After earning his degree in finance and management from the Ecological University of Bucharest, he went to work abroad. He quickly moved through food and beverage positions in the U.K. and Ireland before moving to the United States in 2002, where he served in leadership roles at the Westin, and InterContinental Hotels Group before being named director of operations for The Ritz-Carlton in the greater Philadelphia area.

