Romanian man caught on Bucharest airport with most cigarettes ever found in a baggage

26 August 2022
Border guards at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport have found thousands of cigarette packs in a Romanian man’s luggage. He was attempting to bring the cigarettes into the country illegally.

The 47-year-old man flew in from Dubai, picked up the baggage that he had checked in, and moved towards the exit intended for people who have nothing to declare to the customs authorities, according to Mediafax.

The border police then apprehended the man and began going through his three large pieces of baggage. They found 3,940 duty-free packs of cigarettes without revenue stamps. The packs were confiscated pending prosecution.

Romania had one of the lowest levels of consumption of illicit cigarettes in 2021, taking up 7.9% of the total number of cigarettes consumed, according to a KPMG study.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

