Children from Germany will be able to register for courses in Romanian language, culture, and civilization (LCCR) free of charge starting with this year. The program has been up and running in numerous other European countries since 2007.

The list of schools asking to extend their participation in LCCR courses, as well as those asking to be added to the program, grows year after year, as Romanian parents settled abroad want their kids to be in contact with Romanian culture. Managed by the Romanian Ministry of Education through the Institute for Romanian Language (ILR), the courses have now been expanded to include Germany.

The project is addressed to Romanian children from outside the country who attend pre-university education in their European countries of adoption. It is already up and running in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, France, and Ireland.

The courses are held free of charge, in schools in the partner countries, with Romanian teachers selected through a competition.

No schools were supposed to be added this year due to budgetary constraints, but the Government committed new funds to the project. Including Germany in the LCCR came at the initiative of Rareş Bogdan, a Romanian member of the European Parliament, and education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu, according to G4Media.

Roughly 800,000 Romanians live in Germany, according to one estimate.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arne9001 | Dreamstime.com)