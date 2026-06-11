Romanian kebab chain Dristor Kebap preparing for first public investment round in its history

Dristor Kebap, Romania’s largest kebab chain and a major player in the Quick Service Restaurant industry, is seeking external financing of up to EUR 5 million to accelerate its business growth, the first round of external investment in the company’s history.

The chain reported revenues of RON 84.3 million (EUR 17 million) in 2025. To date, Dristor Kebap’s development has been based on reinvesting profits, the founder’s own capital, and bank financing. By seeking external funding, the company aims to accelerate its growth plans and consolidate its leading position in the Romanian kebab market, which has a total value of EUR 300 million.

“The market increasingly favours operators who invest in brand, technology, and quality standards. Dristor Kebap is currently the only national kebab brand in Romania, and we believe we have everything it takes to build a regional leader in this category. We are investing for the next ten years, not just for the next year,” said Fatih Pakcan, Founder and CEO of Dristor Kebap.

Dristor Kebap ranked third nationally on delivery platforms in the country, behind the two globally recognised players in the industry. Additionally, five of the top ten restaurants in Romania by order volume on delivery platforms belong to the Dristor Kebap network.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company surpassed 100,000 monthly orders with the opening of locations in Baneasa Shopping City and Orhideea. For 2026, Dristor Kebap expects to maintain its growth momentum, surpassing the threshold of EUR 22 million in revenue and 150,000 monthly orders.

The external financing worth EUR 5 billion will include a crowdfunding campaign on the SeedBlink platform. Of that amount, EUR 1.25 million of the targeted funding will be allocated to technology, specifically for the development of AI-powered order management systems, the expansion of the ghost kitchen network, and the installation of automated equipment in all existing locations.

At the same time, the company plans to continue the physical expansion of its network, with three new locations in the second half of 2026, including the first Dristor Kebap drive-thru, with plans for national expansion in 2027.

Dristor Kebap is part of the Dristor Kebap Group, alongside Dristor Kebap Factory, the company’s own production facility. The group has over 300 employees, of whom approximately 220 work in restaurant operations, over 50 in production, and 30 in support and management roles. The product that generates the highest sales volumes remains the classic chicken shawarma, prepared according to authentic recipes that have remained unchanged for over two decades.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)