Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms death of Israeli-Romanian hostage in Gaza

A person with dual citizenship, Romanian and Israeli, held hostage in the Gaza Strip was confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on December 2, without revealing further details.

Three other Romanian-Israeli citizens are still being held hostage. In this context, the MAE reiterated in its press release “the need to release all the hostages in the Gaza Strip.”

Two Romanian-Israeli hostages were freed from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, November 26.

The Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv maintains contact with the Israeli authorities.

