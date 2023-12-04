Society

Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms death of Israeli-Romanian hostage in Gaza

04 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A person with dual citizenship, Romanian and Israeli, held hostage in the Gaza Strip was confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on December 2, without revealing further details.

Three other Romanian-Israeli citizens are still being held hostage. In this context, the MAE reiterated in its press release “the need to release all the hostages in the Gaza Strip.” 

Two Romanian-Israeli hostages were freed from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, November 26.

The Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv maintains contact with the Israeli authorities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Society

Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms death of Israeli-Romanian hostage in Gaza

04 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A person with dual citizenship, Romanian and Israeli, held hostage in the Gaza Strip was confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on December 2, without revealing further details.

Three other Romanian-Israeli citizens are still being held hostage. In this context, the MAE reiterated in its press release “the need to release all the hostages in the Gaza Strip.” 

Two Romanian-Israeli hostages were freed from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, November 26.

The Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv maintains contact with the Israeli authorities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years