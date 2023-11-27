Two Romanian-Israeli hostages among those freed by Hamas, ministry says

Two hostages with dual citizenship, Romanian and Israeli, are among those freed from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, November 26, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

However, four other Romanian-Israeli citizens are still being held hostage by Hamas.

“Currently, four people with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, are still hostages in the Gaza Strip, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the need for the release of all hostages in Gaza,” the MAE said in the press release.

The Romanian ministry also said that it welcomes the diplomatic efforts of the US, the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt for the release of the hostages.

The Embassy of Romania in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General of Romania in Haifa continue to maintain contact with the Israeli authorities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)