Romanian investors to open Danube Delta resort, possibly convert it into casino

Romanian entrepreneurs Iulian Robu and Constantin Căpăţână will relaunch in May the Lebada Luxury Resort & Spa in the Danube Delta, after having invested EUR 20 million in the complex purchased in 2017 for EUR 3 million from the tax agency ANAF, local Profit.ro reported.

The tax agency sold the complex to recover damages owed to the state by convicted businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vantu.

The two entrepreneurs, best known for the development of Militari Residence residential complex in Bucharest, renovated and extended the former Lebăda hotel complex in Crişan, on the Sulina branch in Delta Danube.

The re-opening comes at a time when the lawmakers discuss a law that extends special fiscal regime to gambling operations located on islands “including in the bioreserve Danube Delta”.

"We have a casino building, but we are waiting for the regulations in place,” said Laurentiu Niculae, general manager Lebada Luxury Resort & SPA.

The property is located in the heart of the Danube Delta, on the Sulina branch. The complex has a land of almost four hectares and over the past year the surface of the buildings has been expanded by about 65%. Thus, from about 3,500 square meters, the complex has reached about 5,700 square meters and over 200 accommodation rooms, of which 140 are for the guests and the rest of the employees.

