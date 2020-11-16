Romanian investor launches healthy food delivery platform

Romanian businessman of Lebanese origin Mohammad Murad, owner of the Phenicia hotel chain among others, will launch his own food delivery platform that will also provide menus specific to several types of medical conditions such as liver and kidney diseases or diabetes.

He has experience in the food niche, with the Spring Time restaurant chain, the Mandy cannery, and several Lebanese restaurants.

Murad says that he has invested EUR 3 million in the business. The platform will deliver Lebanese, Romanian, Italian, fasting, vegetarian food, and special food for various medical regimes - some menus will not contain salt while others will not contain carbohydrates.

"We entered this segment because the HoReCa part has been suffering and will continue to suffer in the pandemic, and the delivery part has been increasing. We are meeting market demand with a new approach. We will focus on special menus for people with various ailments," said Mohammad Murad, Profit.ro reported.

He specified that the menus would be created in partnership with a medical clinic.

The EUR 3 million investment covered both the kitchen and the logistics. About 100 employees will work in the new business.

"We intend to make food deliveries in 12 cities in the country within a year. After Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, and other cities will follow, starting May," Murad added.

