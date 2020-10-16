Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romanian delivery platform Tazz by eMag gets EUR 5 mln financing

16 October 2020
Romanian Tazz by eMag delivery platform has attracted investments of over RON 25 million (EUR 5 mln) in the last six months and announces the development of new applications for customers and couriers, the growth of the team, and the expansion of partnerships with restaurants and retailers.

The company's ongoing projects include a new application for customers that will offer a better user experience and the possibility of finding more easily what they want. At the same time, the company is considering an application for couriers, which will allow, among other things, the possibility of offering bonuses.

The developments will be made by the internal team of software developers, which will reach 100 specialists in 2021, the company's representatives announced.

The number of partners enrolled in the Tazz by eMAG application has quadrupled since the beginning of this year, reaching 2,000. At the same time, the company estimates a ten-fold increase in sales made through the platform by the end of the year.

Tazz by eMag is present in big cities such as Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov, Sibiu, Arad, Iasi, Constanta. The application includes over 2,000 restaurants and retailers.

