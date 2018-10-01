14 °C
Romanian mayors to attend Global Parliament of Mayors in UK

by Irina Marica
Four Romanian mayors have registered to attend this year’s Global Parliament for Mayors Summit in Bristol, UK, which will be organized between October 21 and October 23.

They are Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, Constanta mayor Decebal Fagadau, and Timisoara mayor Nicolae Robu, according to a press release.

The Global Parliament of Mayors is a high-profile gathering of up to 100 mayors from across the world who will agree on how cities can influence policy at a national and international level and how they can help tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time such as climate change, migration, security and population health.

The decisions that these mayors make will be used to influence policy from international organisations such as the UN.

More details about the event are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Global Parliament of Mayors)

