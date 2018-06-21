26 °C
Bucharest
Jun 21, 18:30

videoRomanian firemen rescue orphan stork chicks

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Military firemen in Galati, in eastern Romania, rescued four orphaned stork chicks at the end of last week, Agerpres reported.

The chicks were left alone in the nest after their mother died trying to defend them from a heavy hail. The large hail pellets broke the mother stork’s wing bones and the bird fell from the nest. It was taken to a vet but did not survive.

The chicks were in danger of starving to death if the firemen and volunteers of the Help Lăbuş Association had not helped them. The chicks were taken to a shelter.

 

The lesson we learn from watching storks in their Romania nest

Romanian Ornithological Society launches white stork census app

(Photo: print screen after Adevarul video)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now