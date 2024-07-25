75% of Romanian entrepreneurs believe climate change has negative impact on local businesses, survey finds

The majority of Romanian entrepreneurs, over 75% of those surveyed in a study by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy, believe that climate change has a negative impact on the local business environment.

Another important conclusion of the study is that 6 out of 10 entrepreneurs believe that renewable energy will play a major role in their company's success, while half of them see sustainable practices and waste management as fundamental for the future of their business.

Most entrepreneurs associate sustainability with the sustainable development of the business, meeting the expectations of employees and clients, reducing financing costs, and reducing their carbon footprint.

Among the most common sustainability actions are issuing electronic invoices, selective waste collection, and efficient lighting. Only a small percentage, 10%, use electric vehicles or less polluting transportation alternatives.

Although many entrepreneurs wish to adopt sustainability strategies, the majority do not collect data to create reports, with only 17% doing so. The main obstacles to data collection are financial resources, lack of time, and lack of necessary knowledge.

Over 70% of the interviewed entrepreneurs have not set sustainability goals related to the impact of their activities on the environment and society. Among those who have set goals, more than a third focus on selective collection and recycling of waste, while others aim for energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Additionally, a significant percentage of entrepreneurs, 68%, are not well-informed about EU regulations in this field. Only 2% consider they have all the necessary knowledge, but the majority, 82%, are eager to learn more, preferring online courses such as those offered by the Academy of Sustainability.

Only 3% of SMEs have an employee dedicated exclusively to sustainability. Most often, decisions are made by the owner or CEO, and in some firms, decisions are made collectively, involving all employees.

The study notes that there is a need for dialogue and feedback so that SMEs are informed and can increase their access to these funds. Non-reimbursable funds are in high demand, and 7% of respondents have accessed green financing, especially for the installation of photovoltaic panels.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Richard Van Der Spuy | Dreamstime.com)